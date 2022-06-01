War and Peace After China’s Great Transformation

The Great Transformation was only made possible by western capital, western technology, western education and access to western markets. This Great Transformation has returned great economic power. In and of itself this is not of concern.



However, this great economic power is being transformed again into great military power. The great concern in the West is that this great military power is urging an expression. It is the expression of this military power which is generating "competition, confrontation, and containment".



On the other hand, the expression of great economic power can enhance the global good. It is within the choosing of great powers how their economic power is expressed.



The West, having been the agency for the Great Transformation, rightly expects responsible deployment of the economic and military power engendered by the Great Transformation.