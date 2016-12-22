j. von Hettlingen DEC 22, 2016

Brahma Chellaney highlights the challenge Japan might have to grapple with - facing China on its own - should the US and Russia move closer to each other. Trump's campaign pledge on scraping America's commitments and treaties with its allies had rattled Japan, fearing an end to its 1960 security treaty with the US. At one point, Trump suggested that Japan and South Korea should consider acquiring nuclear weapons to defend themselves. Nine days after the election Shinzo Abe - the first foreign leader to meet Trump - flew to New York to meet him.

Last week Putin made a two-day visit to Japan, his first in 11 years. Abe invested much political capital in hosting the Russian guest. Expectations were high that a peace treaty be signed 60 years after the end of the war and a negotiation be revived for the return of at least two of the four islands that Japan calls the Northern Territories, and Russia calls the Kuril Islands, which Japanese consider grabbed by Russia at the very end of World War II. Unfortunately "Abe’s courtship has so far yielded little for Japan, and much for Russia."

The author describes "Abe’s diplomatic overtures to Putin /as/ integral to his broader strategy to position Japan as a counterweight to China, and to rebalance power in Asia, where Japan, Russia, China, and India form a strategic quadrangle." Abe had already built a good relationship with Narendra Modi, while the latter was chief minister in India's fast-growing state, Gujarat. But he still has problem winning Putin's trust, because Abe has been a staunch supporter of international sanctions against Russia, following its annexation of Crimea in 2014. Isolated, Putin turned to Beijing and concluded energy deals worth over $200 billion.

Observers say Putin has emerged triumphant after his Japan visit, because Abe was the first G7 leader to grant him a state visit, bringing him in from the cold since the landgrab in Crimea, "and now Russia has won Japan’s economic cooperation, too." But Abe has been snubbed by Putin, who said Russia had no territorial dispute with Japan. But “it’s Japan that thinks that it has a territorial problem with Russia.”

Putin arrived in Japan over two hours late, without a warning and for no obvious official reason. An embarrassed Abe was shown on TV waiting in the rain, and filling in the time by visiting his late father’s grave. Putin also refused a highly symbolic gift from Abe – a male companion to his Japanese dog Yume. He even refused Abe’s courtesy invitation to enjoy the local food and “relax” in the hot springs after intense negotiations, with the unequivocal excuse - “best not to get too tired.”

Abe says Putin "seems to be reneging on a 1956 agreement between Japan and the Soviet Union, which stipulates that the smaller two of the four islands will be returned to Japan after a peace treaty is signed." In the 1980s Russia had signaled its readiness to consider the return of the two small islands, for the right “price.” But the other two were clearly off limits. In recent years the Kremlin has hinted that it could comply with the agreement, on the condition that "Japan not joining any security alliance against Russia. And Putin has expressed concerns that the 1960 Japan-US Security Treaty would extend to the disputed islands if they were returned, thus allowing the US to establish a military presence there."

The author says "Japan is in no position to address Russia's concerns" - scraping the sanctions and ensuring that the disputed islands be exempted from the 1960 security treaty. On the contrary Japan needs the US to be more engaged in helping defend the Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands against China's claim over their sovereignty. He says if Trump and Putin get along, Abe wouldn't be of any use to Putin and Trump would most unlikely stand by Japan against China or North Korea. Abe should take a long breath and look whether Trump would survive his first year in office. The year 2016 has shown that much is unpredictable - even the future development in China and Russia. By the way Japan can always reach out to the EU for partnership and alliance.﻿