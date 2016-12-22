4

对俄罗斯的单恋

新德里—日本首相安倍晋三孜孜不倦地讨好俄罗斯总统普京，在四年内和他进行了十多次会晤。这个月，他在东京和家乡山口县（以温泉闻名）接待了普京。但安倍的追求没有给日本带来什么好处，倒是给俄罗斯送去了很多利益。

安倍对普京的外交姿态是他的战略大局的一部分：将日本定位为中国的制衡力量和亚洲的再平衡力量。日本、俄罗斯、中国和印度组成了一个亚洲战略四边形。安倍已经建立了与印度的紧密关系，并将改善对俄关系——二战后日本从未与俄罗斯媾和——视为地区实力平衡的缺失的一角。

但安倍与俄罗斯构建信任的努力不仅是为了制衡中国的野心。他还希望俄罗斯归还千岛群岛最南端拥有丰富资源的北方四岛。1945年美国在广岛和长期投下原子弹后，苏联占领了这四个岛屿。作为交换，安倍提出向俄罗斯提供经济援助、投资被忽视的远东地区以及能源大单。

但是，安倍面临着多重阻碍。首先，日本是以美国为首的对俄制裁的参与者。制裁自2014年3月俄罗斯入侵克里米亚后开始实施，这让俄罗斯与其传统对手中国越走越近；而普京公开表示制裁是日俄缔结和平条约的障碍。

作为对安倍的姿态的回应，普京一直奉行强硬的讨价还价。俄罗斯加强了其在北方四岛的防御部署，而在本月峰会前夕普京告诉日本媒体，目前的领土状况符合俄罗斯利益。“我们认为我们没有领土问题，”他说，“只是日本认为它和俄罗斯之间存在领土问题。”

以美国为首的制裁和低油价打击了俄罗斯经济，预计2016年俄罗斯经济将收缩0.8%。因此，普京更加不愿意在领土问题上让步，唯恐玷污其俄罗斯国家利益坚定捍卫者的国内形象。

在这样的背景下，安倍在“温泉峰会”解决领土争议的希望破灭，而俄罗斯带着68份新商业协议回国，这一结果一点都不令人惊讶。新协议中不少是象征性的，但也有一些是实质性的，包括一份价值25亿美元、成立一个10亿美元双边投资基金的协议。

在后一份协议中，日本和俄罗斯将建立一个“特殊框架”管理争议岛屿上的经济活动。但该计划已经遇到了麻烦。俄罗斯政府远东投资和出口局（Far East Investment and Export Agency）主管彼得·舍拉哈耶夫（Peter Shelakhaev）表示建立这一框架存在法律障碍，在南千岛群岛经营的日本企业必须向俄罗斯纳税。但是，如果日本照办，就等于承认了俄罗斯对这些岛屿的司法管辖权。

因此，安倍想要的东西被拒绝了，而普京成功地缓解了俄罗斯的孤立。安倍是俄罗斯吞并克里米亚后第一位与普京举行峰会的G7领导人，眼下俄罗斯赢得了日本的经济合作。

日本是唯一一个与俄罗斯存在领土纠纷的G7国家，并且它显然比克里姆林宫更渴望达成协议。但这正中俄罗斯下怀。日本立场有所软化，并且释放出信号可以接受局部归还争议岛屿，而俄罗斯的立场变得更加强硬。最新峰会后，安倍透露普京似乎否1956年日本与苏联签订的协议，该协议规定北方四岛中较小的两个将在日俄缔结和平条约后归还日本。

今年是这一联合声明签署60周年，当时，这份声明被广泛视为是一个突破。如今，克里姆林宫表示它是否会兑现声明的条件是日本不加入针对俄罗斯的安全联盟。普京还表示担心，1960年日美安全条约范围将扩大到归还的两岛，从而美国也能够在那里部署军事设施。

日本没有为俄罗斯解决担忧的立场。它不能选择跳出美国领导的制裁；也不能让争议的北方四岛不受日美安全条约的管辖，特别是在如今日本一直在敦促美国就捍卫日本控制、中国主张主权的钓鱼岛做出明确承诺的时候。

至于普京，他似乎对他的谈判立场相当满意。在温泉峰会上，他迟到了三小时，延续了他让外国领导人等他的习惯；还拒绝了日本政府的礼物——为日本2012年送给他的日本秋田犬配一只雄性伴侣。

如今，安倍为讨好普京而掷下的政治资本基本上是打了水���。而日本的困境反而更加深化了。美国当选总统唐纳德·特朗普准备缓和对俄关系或许有利于安倍继续讨好普京；但如果俄罗斯得到了美国，就再也不需要日本了。