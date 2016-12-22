من روسيا مع حب غير متبادل

نيودلهي – يُثني رئيس الوزراء الياباني شينزو آبي باستمرار على الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، واجتمع معه أكثر من اثنتي عشرة مرة في أربع سنوات. هذا الشهر قام باستضافة بوتين في طوكيو في مدينته ناجاتو (المعروفة بالينابيع الساخنة الطبيعية "أنسين"). لكن توددُ آبي حتى الآن قد حقق القليل بالنسبة لليابان، والكثير بالنسبة لروسيا.
إن مبادرات آبي الدبلوماسية تجاه بوتين هي جزء لا يتجزأ من إستراتيجيته الواسعة ليكون اليابان ثقلها مقابل الصين، ولإعادة توازن السلطة في آسيا، حيث تشكل اليابان وروسيا والصين والهند المربع الإستراتيجي. كان آب بالفعل على علاقة وثيقة مع الهند، ويرغب في تحسين العلاقات مع روسيا - التي لم تعقد معها اليابان معاهدة سلام رسميا بعد الحرب العالمية الثانية - باعتبارها العنصر المفقود لتوازن القوة الإقليمية.
لكن جهود آبي لبناء الثقة مع روسيا لم تهدف فقط لتفادي العدوان الصيني. بل تريد أيضا استعادة جزر الكوريل في أقصى الجنوب من روسيا – وهي منطقة غنية بالموارد الطبيعية والمعروفة بالأراضي الشمالية في اليابان - التي سيطرت عليها الاتحاد السوفيتي مباشرة بعد أن ألقت الولايات المتحدة قنابل نووية على مدينتي هيروشيما وناكازاكي في غشت 1945. وفي المقابل، وعد آبي بتقديم مساعدات اقتصادية، والقيام باستثمارات في شرق أقصى روسيا المهمل، وبصفقات طاقية هامة.
ومع ذلك، فقد واجه آبي عدة عقبات. بداية، تعد اليابان أحد البلدان المشاركة في العقوبات التي تقودها الولايات المتحدة والتي فُرضت على روسيا بعد ضمها للقرم في مارس 2014. وقد قربت هذه العقوبات روسيا من منافسها التقليدي، الصين، كما اعتبر بوتين علنا العقوبات عائقا أمام إبرام معاهدة سلام مع اليابان.
في استجابة لاقتراحات آبي، حاول بوتين بإصرار عقد صفقة صعبة. وعززت روسيا دفاعها في الجزر الأربعة المتنازع عليها، ومباشرة قبل قمة هذا الشهر، أعلن بوتين لوسائل الإعلام اليابانية أن الترتيب الإقليمي الحالي يناسب المصالح الروسية. وأضاف "نعتقد أنه ليس لدينا أية مشاكل ترابية". و"أن اليابان هي التي تعتقد أن لديها مشكلة حدودية مع روسيا".
إن نظام العقوبات التي تقوده الولايات المتحدة وانخفاض أسعار النفط قد ضربا الاقتصاد الروسي، الذي من المتوقع أن ينكمش بنسبة 0.8٪ في عام 2016. وهكذا، أضحى بوتين أكثر ترددا من أي وقت مضى لتقديم تنازلات إقليمية، خشية تشويه صورته المحلية كمدافع قوي عن المصالح الوطنية الروسية.
على هذه الخلفية، فإنه ليس من المستغرب أن يغادر آبي "قمة أنسين" الأخيرة بآمال محطمة لحل النزاع الإقليمي، في حين عاد بوتين لبلده ب68 اتفاقية تجارية جديدة. العديد من الاتفاقيات الجديدة رمزية، لكن بعضها مركزية، بما في ذلك صفقات بقيمة 2.5 بليون دولار واتفاق لإنشاء صندوق الاستثمار الثنائي بقيمة بليون دولار.
وبموجب الاتفاق الأخير، من المفترض أن تقوم اليابان وروسيا بإنشاء "إطار خاص" للأنشطة الاقتصادية المشتركة في الجزر المتنازع عليها. لكن الخطة واجهت صعوبات بالفعل. أشار بيتر شيلاكايف، وهو مسؤول روسي يقود الوكالة الحكومية للاستثمار والتصدير في الشرق الأقصى، إلى وجود عقبات قانونية أمام تأسيس هذا الإطار، وأن الشركات اليابانية التي تمارس الأعمال التجارية على جزر الكوريل ستضطر لدفع الضرائب لروسيا. وإذا قامت اليابان بذلك، فسيتم فعليا الاعتراف بسلطة روسيا على الجزر.
وهكذا تم رفض الامتيازات التي سعى إليها آبي، في حين نجح بوتين في تخفيف العزلة الدولية لروسيا. كان آبي أول زعيم من المجموعة 7 الذي عقد قمة مع بوتين بعد ضم روسيا لشبه جزيرة القرم، والآن فازت روسيا بالتعاون الاقتصادي مع اليابان أيضا.
اليابان هي الدولة الوحيدة في المجموعة 7 التي لديها نزاع إقليمي مع روسيا، ومن الواضح أنها أك��ر حرصا على التوصل إلى اتفاق مع الكرملين. لكن هذا عزز قوة روسيا. في حين أن اليابان خففت من موقفها، وأشارت إلى أنها قد تقبل فقط بعودة جزئية للجزر الثلاث، أصبحت روسيا أكثر تصلبا. بعد القمة الأخيرة، كشف آبي أن بوتين الآن تراجع عن اتفاق 1956 بين اليابان والاتحاد السوفيتي، الذي ينص على أن اثنتين من أصغر الجزر الأربعة سوف تعاد إلى اليابان بعد توقيع معاهدة سلام.
هذا العام يصادف الذكرى الستين لهذا الإعلان المشترك الذي كان يعتبر على نطاق واسع إنجازا عظيما في ذلك الوقت. وصرح الكرملين الآن أن التزامه بالوفاء للإعلان كان مشروطا بعدم انضمام اليابان إلى أي تحالف أمني ضد روسيا. وأعرب بوتين عن مخاوفه من أن معاهدة الأمن بين اليابان والولايات المتحدة لعام 1960 ستصل إلى الجزر المتنازع عليها إذا ما أعيدت إلى اليابان، مما يتيح للولايات المتحدة إقامة وجود عسكري هناك.
اليابان ليست في وضع يمكنها من معالجة مخاوف روسيا. لا يمكنها الانسحاب من نظام العقوبات الذي تقوده الولايات المتحدة، كما لا يمكنها إعفاء جزر الكوريل المتنازع عليها من المعاهدة الأمنية مع الولايات المتحدة، وخاصة الآن بعد أن تم حث الولايات المتحدة على تقديم التزام صريح للدفاع عن جزر سينكاكو التي تسيطر عليها اليابان، والتي تدعي الصين السيادة عليها.
بوتين من جانبه، يشعر بالارتياح بشكل متعال من موقفه التفاوضي. ولم يصل فقط متأخرا بثلاث ساعات إلى قمة أنسين، تمشيا مع عادته بترك الزعماء الأجانب ينتظرونه، بل رفض أيضا هدية الحكومة اليابانية - مرافق لكلبته اليابانية أكيتا، والذي أعطته إياه اليابان في عام 2012.
ليس هناك أمل الآن في حصول آبي على نتائج ملموسة بعد رأس المال السياسي الذي استثمره في التقرب من بوتين. وستصبح معضلة اليابان أعمق. كما أن رغبة الرئيس الأمريكي المنتخب دونالد ترامب بتحسين العلاقات مع روسيا قد تعطي آبي مجالا لمواصلة السعي وراء كسب بوتين، لكن إذا ضمت روسيا الولايات المتحدة إلى صفها، فإنها لن تحتاج اليابان بعد الآن.
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (4)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
This overfocusing on some small islands seems dangerous to me.
Maybe the Japanese administration can find better things to do. Read more
Comment Commented Yoshimichi Moriyama
its southernmost Kuril Islands－a resouce-rich area known as the Northern Territories: These islands are not at all resource-rich; they are resource-poor; there is no oil or gas; there are no iron ores; there is no gold or silver, etc. Only a small number of Russians live on them. If returned to Japanese jurisdiction, only Japanese construction businesses, a local fishery industry of Hokkaido and those who once lived on the islands would be pleased.
It (Japan) cannot opt out of the US-led sanctions regime: Of course not, unless the US disentangles it. And Japan would never opt out of the US-Japanese security arragngements. Friendship with Putin is not worthy of that much. And President Trump may try to improve US relations with Russia, and this would be in the interests of not only the United States and Russia but also Japan. And if the United States were to abrogate its security ties with Japan, which is totally unlikely and would never happen, it would be the time when America would give up its political, military, and economic presence in East Asia and perhaps in other parts of Asia. The purpose of the US-Japanese Security Treaty is the peace and stability and liberal order in the whole of Asia, not limited to Japan's security as might be imagined by the name. Read more
Comment Commented Dark Chocolate
In 1972 when the US end its occupation it decided to hand over the Diaoyutai (Diaoyu islands) then under its trust to Japan because of cold war politics. Immediately Taiwan protested. Taiwan then was recognized as China. It was until then fully expected that the islands will be return to China. The blatant disregard of history even made Chinese Americans (both from Hong Kong and Taiwan), who is a low profile community and usually kept to themselves demonstrated in many cities across North America. Eventually the US government under pressure from Taipei relented and make it clear that the US is not handing over the sovereignty of the islands to Japan. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Brahma Chellaney highlights the challenge Japan might have to grapple with - facing China on its own - should the US and Russia move closer to each other. Trump's campaign pledge on scraping America's commitments and treaties with its allies had rattled Japan, fearing an end to its 1960 security treaty with the US. At one point, Trump suggested that Japan and South Korea should consider acquiring nuclear weapons to defend themselves. Nine days after the election Shinzo Abe - the first foreign leader to meet Trump - flew to New York to meet him.
Last week Putin made a two-day visit to Japan, his first in 11 years. Abe invested much political capital in hosting the Russian guest. Expectations were high that a peace treaty be signed 60 years after the end of the war and a negotiation be revived for the return of at least two of the four islands that Japan calls the Northern Territories, and Russia calls the Kuril Islands, which Japanese consider grabbed by Russia at the very end of World War II. Unfortunately "Abe’s courtship has so far yielded little for Japan, and much for Russia."
The author describes "Abe’s diplomatic overtures to Putin /as/ integral to his broader strategy to position Japan as a counterweight to China, and to rebalance power in Asia, where Japan, Russia, China, and India form a strategic quadrangle." Abe had already built a good relationship with Narendra Modi, while the latter was chief minister in India's fast-growing state, Gujarat. But he still has problem winning Putin's trust, because Abe has been a staunch supporter of international sanctions against Russia, following its annexation of Crimea in 2014. Isolated, Putin turned to Beijing and concluded energy deals worth over $200 billion.
Observers say Putin has emerged triumphant after his Japan visit, because Abe was the first G7 leader to grant him a state visit, bringing him in from the cold since the landgrab in Crimea, "and now Russia has won Japan’s economic cooperation, too." But Abe has been snubbed by Putin, who said Russia had no territorial dispute with Japan. But “it’s Japan that thinks that it has a territorial problem with Russia.”
Putin arrived in Japan over two hours late, without a warning and for no obvious official reason. An embarrassed Abe was shown on TV waiting in the rain, and filling in the time by visiting his late father’s grave. Putin also refused a highly symbolic gift from Abe – a male companion to his Japanese dog Yume. He even refused Abe’s courtesy invitation to enjoy the local food and “relax” in the hot springs after intense negotiations, with the unequivocal excuse - “best not to get too tired.”
Abe says Putin "seems to be reneging on a 1956 agreement between Japan and the Soviet Union, which stipulates that the smaller two of the four islands will be returned to Japan after a peace treaty is signed." In the 1980s Russia had signaled its readiness to consider the return of the two small islands, for the right “price.” But the other two were clearly off limits. In recent years the Kremlin has hinted that it could comply with the agreement, on the condition that "Japan not joining any security alliance against Russia. And Putin has expressed concerns that the 1960 Japan-US Security Treaty would extend to the disputed islands if they were returned, thus allowing the US to establish a military presence there."
The author says "Japan is in no position to address Russia’s concerns" - scraping the sanctions and ensuring that the disputed islands be exempted from the 1960 security treaty. On the contrary Japan needs the US to be more engaged in helping defend the Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands against China's claim over their sovereignty. He says if Trump and Putin get along, Abe wouldn't be of any use to Putin and Trump would most unlikely stand by Japan against China or North Korea. Abe should take a long breath and look whether Trump would survive his first year in office. The year 2016 has shown that much is unpredictable - even the future development in China and Russia. By the way Japan can always reach out to the EU for partnership and alliance. Read more
Featured
The Year That Ended an Epoch?
Javier Solana revisits the tumultuous international events of 2016, and surveys the uncertain landscape ahead.
The International Barriers to Trump’s Economic Plan
Mohamed A. El-Erian emphasizes the need for international policy coordination to accelerate the US recovery.
Trump’s Global Strength
Andrew Sheng & Xiao Geng consider what the world can expect from a US president-elect who has been consistently underestimated.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.