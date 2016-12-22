4

من روسيا مع حب غير متبادل

نيودلهي – يُثني رئيس الوزراء الياباني شينزو آبي باستمرار على الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، واجتمع معه أكثر من اثنتي عشرة مرة في أربع سنوات. هذا الشهر قام باستضافة بوتين في طوكيو في مدينته ناجاتو (المعروفة بالينابيع الساخنة الطبيعية "أنسين"). لكن توددُ آبي حتى الآن  قد حقق القليل بالنسبة لليابان، والكثير بالنسبة لروسيا.

إن مبادرات آبي الدبلوماسية تجاه بوتين هي جزء لا يتجزأ من إستراتيجيته الواسعة ليكون اليابان ثقلها مقابل الصين، ولإعادة توازن السلطة في آسيا، حيث تشكل اليابان وروسيا والصين والهند المربع الإستراتيجي. كان آب بالفعل على علاقة وثيقة مع الهند، ويرغب في تحسين العلاقات مع روسيا - التي لم تعقد معها اليابان معاهدة سلام رسميا بعد الحرب العالمية الثانية - باعتبارها العنصر المفقود لتوازن القوة الإقليمية.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

لكن جهود آبي لبناء الثقة مع روسيا لم تهدف فقط لتفادي العدوان الصيني. بل تريد أيضا استعادة جزر الكوريل في أقصى الجنوب من روسيا – وهي منطقة غنية بالموارد الطبيعية والمعروفة بالأراضي الشمالية في اليابان - التي سيطرت عليها الاتحاد السوفيتي مباشرة بعد أن ألقت الولايات المتحدة قنابل نووية على مدينتي هيروشيما وناكازاكي في غشت 1945. وفي المقابل، وعد آبي بتقديم مساعدات اقتصادية، والقيام باستثمارات في شرق أقصى روسيا المهمل، وبصفقات طاقية هامة.

ومع ذلك، فقد واجه آبي عدة عقبات. بداية، تعد اليابان أحد البلدان المشاركة في العقوبات التي تقودها الولايات المتحدة والتي فُرضت على روسيا بعد ضمها للقرم في مارس 2014. وقد قربت هذه العقوبات روسيا من منافسها التقليدي، الصين، كما اعتبر بوتين علنا العقوبات عائقا أمام إبرام معاهدة سلام مع اليابان.

في استجابة لاقتراحات آبي، حاول بوتين بإصرار عقد صفقة صعبة. وعززت روسيا دفاعها في الجزر الأربعة المتنازع عليها، ومباشرة قبل قمة هذا الشهر، أعلن بوتين لوسائل الإعلام اليابانية أن الترتيب الإقليمي الحالي يناسب المصالح الروسية. وأضاف "نعتقد أنه ليس لدينا أية مشاكل ترابية". و"أن اليابان هي التي تعتقد أن لديها مشكلة حدودية مع روسيا".

إن نظام العقوبات التي تقوده الولايات المتحدة وانخفاض أسعار النفط قد ضربا الاقتصاد الروسي، الذي من المتوقع أن ينكمش بنسبة 0.8٪ في عام 2016. وهكذا، أضحى بوتين أكثر ترددا من أي وقت مضى لتقديم تنازلات إقليمية، خشية تشويه صورته المحلية كمدافع قوي عن المصالح الوطنية الروسية.

على هذه الخلفية، فإنه ليس من المستغرب أن يغادر آبي "قمة أنسين" الأخيرة بآمال محطمة لحل النزاع الإقليمي، في حين عاد بوتين لبلده ب68 اتفاقية تجارية جديدة. العديد من الاتفاقيات الجديدة رمزية، لكن بعضها مركزية، بما في ذلك صفقات بقيمة 2.5 بليون دولار واتفاق لإنشاء صندوق الاستثمار الثنائي بقيمة بليون دولار.

وبموجب الاتفاق الأخير، من المفترض أن تقوم اليابان وروسيا بإنشاء "إطار خاص" للأنشطة الاقتصادية المشتركة في الجزر المتنازع عليها. لكن الخطة واجهت صعوبات بالفعل. أشار بيتر شيلاكايف، وهو مسؤول روسي يقود الوكالة الحكومية للاستثمار والتصدير في الشرق الأقصى، إلى وجود عقبات قانونية أمام تأسيس هذا الإطار، وأن الشركات اليابانية التي تمارس الأعمال التجارية على جزر الكوريل ستضطر لدفع الضرائب لروسيا. وإذا قامت اليابان بذلك، فسيتم فعليا الاعتراف بسلطة روسيا على الجزر.

وهكذا تم رفض الامتيازات التي سعى إليها آبي، في حين نجح بوتين في تخفيف العزلة الدولية لروسيا. كان آبي أول زعيم من المجموعة 7 الذي عقد قمة مع بوتين بعد ضم روسيا لشبه جزيرة القرم، والآن فازت روسيا بالتعاون الاقتصادي مع اليابان أيضا.  

اليابان هي الدولة الوحيدة في المجموعة 7 التي لديها  نزاع إقليمي مع روسيا، ومن الواضح أنها أك��ر حرصا على التوصل إلى اتفاق مع الكرملين. لكن هذا عزز قوة روسيا. في حين أن اليابان خففت من موقفها، وأشارت إلى أنها قد تقبل فقط بعودة جزئية للجزر الثلاث، أصبحت روسيا أكثر تصلبا. بعد القمة الأخيرة، كشف آبي أن بوتين الآن تراجع عن اتفاق 1956 بين اليابان والاتحاد السوفيتي، الذي ينص على أن اثنتين من أصغر الجزر الأربعة سوف تعاد إلى اليابان بعد توقيع معاهدة سلام.

هذا العام يصادف الذكرى الستين لهذا الإعلان المشترك الذي كان يعتبر على نطاق واسع إنجازا عظيما في ذلك الوقت. وصرح الكرملين الآن أن التزامه بالوفاء للإعلان كان مشروطا بعدم انضمام اليابان إلى أي تحالف أمني ضد روسيا. وأعرب بوتين عن مخاوفه من أن معاهدة الأمن بين اليابان والولايات المتحدة لعام 1960 ستصل إلى الجزر المتنازع عليها إذا ما أعيدت إلى اليابان، مما يتيح للولايات المتحدة إقامة وجود عسكري هناك.

اليابان ليست في وضع يمكنها من معالجة مخاوف روسيا. لا يمكنها الانسحاب من نظام العقوبات الذي تقوده الولايات المتحدة، كما لا يمكنها إعفاء جزر الكوريل المتنازع عليها من المعاهدة الأمنية مع الولايات المتحدة، وخاصة الآن بعد أن تم حث الولايات المتحدة على تقديم التزام صريح للدفاع عن جزر سينكاكو التي تسيطر عليها اليابان، والتي تدعي الصين السيادة عليها.

Fake news or real views Learn More

بوتين من جانبه، يشعر بالارتياح بشكل متعال من موقفه التفاوضي. ولم يصل فقط متأخرا بثلاث ساعات إلى قمة أنسين، تمشيا مع عادته بترك الزعماء الأجانب ينتظرونه، بل رفض أيضا هدية الحكومة اليابانية - مرافق لكلبته اليابانية أكيتا، والذي أعطته إياه اليابان في عام 2012.

ليس هناك أمل الآن في حصول آبي على نتائج ملموسة بعد رأس المال السياسي الذي استثمره في التقرب من بوتين. وستصبح معضلة اليابان أعمق. كما أن رغبة الرئيس الأمريكي المنتخب دونالد ترامب بتحسين العلاقات مع روسيا قد تعطي آبي مجالا لمواصلة السعي وراء كسب بوتين، لكن إذا ضمت روسيا الولايات المتحدة إلى صفها، فإنها لن تحتاج اليابان بعد الآن.