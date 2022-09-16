Is the Pound Close to the Breaking Point?

It's widely claimed that the US wants the ongoing Ukraine War to drag on for many years so that Russia will be further weakened both economically and militarily in the coming years, but it may also be in the interest of Russia herself to prolong the war in Ukraine, so that, with the cooperation of the OPEC+ countries in the coming years, the resulting persistently-supported high global prices of both oil and gas, together with that of food and commodities, will enable Russia to more than finance her expensive war in Ukraine for a few more years at least.

The only big losers will then be Ukraine and those Russia-unfriendly EU countries themselves.

---

So, part of the current ambitiousness of the EU should also be redirected to the quick and reliable raising of sufficient funds to help cope with the years-long lingering war in Ukraine.

This can be done

(a) in Britain by the ruling government's new issuance of very-long-term pound-denominated bonds, which, resembling QT, should mostly be bought by the private sector instead of by the Bank of England, to help suppress the runaway domestic inflation in today's Britain,

(b) in the EU by the eventual formation of a new and formal Fiscal Union, which will

(i) resemble the highest central government of all the EU countries, with all the necessary and appropriate fiscal transfer payments among all the EU countries in the future years,

(ii) start to issue lots and lots of long-term Euro-denominated EU bonds in the coming years.

---

Depending on the prevailing level of inflation in the EU, part of the newly-issued EU treasuries can suitably be financed (or re-financed) by the ECB's new money-printing QEs in the coming years, and if they are well managed they will be able to challenge the current global dominance of the US treasuries in the global financial stage.

---

If so, one more global financial safety asset, as a global public good, will start to be supplied by the EU to the rest of the world, and the subsequent recycling of the Euroeuros back to the domestic EU bond market will help suppress the treasury yield curve there.

As a result, even though the persistently high global energy prices will turn the EU as a whole into a net-importing trading block in the coming years, the concomitant big-enough deficit spendings of the new EU Fiscal Union will prevent the whole of the EU from falling into painful economic recessions.

---