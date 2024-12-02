Last Chance for the SDGs?
With a generous replenishment, the World Bank’s International Development Association could help lift millions out of extreme poverty, extend opportunities for improved health and learning, and support adaptation to climate change. Unfortunately, some key donors are not carrying their weight.
LONDON – The world is losing a winnable battle. UN Secretary General António Guterreswarns that the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are on the verge of becoming “the epitaph for a world that might have been.” Can the patient be resuscitated?