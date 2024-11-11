delong265_LEONARDO MUNOZAFP via Getty Images_election LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images
en English

Misinformation Decided the US Election

Polling data show that Donald Trump’s supporters were deeply misinformed about most of the campaign’s defining issues. Only if this is attributable to bad actors exploiting a broken information ecosystem, rather than an electoral majority that chooses to be misinformed, can there be hope of a healthier politics in America.

BERKELEY – Three days after Donald Trump’s victory in this year’s US presidential election, my friend Dean Baker of the Center for Economic and Policy Research tweeted: “I hate to put a lot of highly paid pundits out of business, but look at this f**king graph.” The accompanying image was an Ipsos infographic headlined: “Misinformed views on immigration, crime, the economy correlated with ballot choice.”

https://prosyn.org/JKHPIfq