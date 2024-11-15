Capitalism Is Driving Democracy’s Death Spiral
The post-election blame game in the United States will not only tear apart the Democratic Party, but will also distract from the elephant in the room. Democracy has been eroded by a socioeconomic regime that puts price signals above people's needs, undermining the capacity for consensus and collective decision-making.
NEW YORK – This US election marks what Germans call a Zeitenwende (“turning point”). Voters are signaling clearly that they want change, preferring a second Donald Trump administration to another caretaker government presiding over a regime that they reject.