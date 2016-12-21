标志着时代终结的一年？

jagjeet sinha DEC 22, 2016

INTERLUDES IN A 500 YEAR EPOCH

Spain joined THE EUROPEAN UNION in the 1980s.

Not sure whether 30+ years qualifies to be termed Epoch.

Even France and Germany have been together with The Anglosphere only since 1945.

Not sure whether 40+ extra years is enough to classify the period as an Epoch.

The First Brexit in 1534 was followed by the extraordinary Genius of Great Britain in creating The Anglosphere.

Nearly 500 years later, The Anglosphere is not only The World's Economic Epicentre.

It remains the One Guarantee in an Age of Uncertainty - twice in the last century it was the Only Salvation.

It remains the Final Destination of millions of Migrants from Europe principally - unable to find salvation within the EU.

The Anglosphere Age is The Epoch - Spanish/French/German partnerships are merely interludes in a 500 year Epoch.

Read more