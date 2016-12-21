标志着时代终结的一年？

马德里——随着2016年的结束，2017年的前景被不确定性所笼罩。中东紧张局势正在加剧，欧洲和美国出现了民粹主义运动。
因为对叙利亚总统巴沙尔·阿萨德未来在和平进程或政治过渡中所起的作用存在根本性的分歧，在几次修复关系的努力无果而终后，中东的叙利亚悲剧性冲突仍将继续下去。此外，过去一周，叙利亚政府军在俄罗斯和伊朗的支持下，已经夺回了几乎整个阿勒颇——阿勒颇曾是叙利亚最大的城市，现在已经彻底毁灭在战火之中。
世界各国来年的首要任务必须是通过密切的地区和国际合作来实现叙利亚和平。12月27日，伊朗、俄罗斯和土耳其将在莫斯科举行三方会议，探讨政治解决叙利亚冲突。如果那次会议真的召开，也有可能笼罩在俄罗斯驻土耳其大使被杀的阴影当中。最出人意料的是居然是俄、伊、土三方，而非美国和欧盟，参与谈判这样的协定。
今年的积极进展出现在3月份，当时欧盟和土耳其就解决难民危机的协议达成。从这次冲突开始到现在，土耳其已经接收了约300万叙利亚难民。尽管欧盟土耳其关系现在并不在历史高点，但双方必须在2017年继续对话，尤其因为双方拥有基于经济相互依存、难民危机及反恐集体斗争等诸多共同利益。
此外，英国退欧谈判将影响明年的欧洲政治。英国或将于3月启动《里斯本条约》第五十条，从而触发退出欧盟的正式程序。难点在于就确保未来欧盟-英国关系健康发展达成一致。做到这一点绝非易事。欧盟谈判人员已经制订了仅有18个月的时间表。虽然不确定因素仍然很多，但有一点十分明确，即如果英国想要保留单一市场准入权，就必须接受包括劳动力自由流动在内的欧盟四项自由政策。
有几个欧洲国家将在2017年举行大选，孤立主义者、反欧洲民粹运动或将在此期间表现强势。对欧盟而言，失去像英国这样在军事和经济上都很重要的国家无疑是一种打击；但失去法国这样的创始成员国或将酿成悲剧性的后果。
幸运的是，许多欧洲人对欧盟的看法事实上在英国退欧公投后有改善的迹象。但这并不意味着欧盟政府在今后一年所面临的挑战减轻。他们必须重新团结被全球化和快速技术创新等强劲全球势力切割得四分五裂的社会。
英国退欧公投、而后是唐纳德·特朗普在美国总统大选中的获胜标志着西方民粹主义势力抬头。但现在，特朗普正在征召寡头和前军人进入其内阁，我们有理由质疑他是否会履行自己摆脱华盛顿“建制派”进行治理的承诺。
特朗普即将执政的新内阁充满了未知数，但毫无疑问他对多边机构的抗拒会危及合作解决全球最严重问题的工作。这必将对美国-欧盟关系构成威胁。过去几年，巴黎气候协议及伊朗核协议曾为这个远离多边主义的世界带来一线曙光。而在未来几年，这样的曙光会变得越来越稀有。
现在比以往任何时候都更需要在大国间建立战略互信的对话。而特朗普质疑美国是否将继续坚持“一个中国”政策的声明极有可能严重损害世界两大经济体之间的关系。同样，尽管特朗普团队不乏一定程度的亲俄倾向，但因为俄罗斯军事入侵叙利亚、东乌克兰以及干涉美国大选的指控，美俄关系同样缺乏战略互信。
来年对欧洲而言尤其重要。植根于对民主、自由和人权的共同尊重，欧盟和美国之间的关系必须保持稳固。在充满动荡的2016年后，因为国际政治中几乎鲜有积极消息，2017年注定充满挑战和不确定性。但最大的不确定性却是2016年仅仅是又一年的结束，还是整个地缘政治时代的终结。
翻译： Xu Binbin
Comment Commented Curtis Carpenter
Building trust between "great powers" is certainly important, but the more difficult and important problem I think lies in rebuilding the trust of the people in their own governments. For a good example of the problem, note how few people seem to trust their own governments to negotiate trade agreements favorable to their individual interests.
As to the end of an epoch -- Rome has not yet fallen, but we find that the barbarians aren't at the gates: they are instead living right next door(and have been for years). Read more
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
INTERLUDES IN A 500 YEAR EPOCH
Spain joined THE EUROPEAN UNION in the 1980s.
Not sure whether 30+ years qualifies to be termed Epoch.
Even France and Germany have been together with The Anglosphere only since 1945.
Not sure whether 40+ extra years is enough to classify the period as an Epoch.
The First Brexit in 1534 was followed by the extraordinary Genius of Great Britain in creating The Anglosphere.
Nearly 500 years later, The Anglosphere is not only The World's Economic Epicentre.
It remains the One Guarantee in an Age of Uncertainty - twice in the last century it was the Only Salvation.
It remains the Final Destination of millions of Migrants from Europe principally - unable to find salvation within the EU.
The Anglosphere Age is The Epoch - Spanish/French/German partnerships are merely interludes in a 500 year Epoch.
Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
From my POV too an epoch ended. Moral idealism in the west is in recession. And existential subgroup liberation is booming. There are solid reasons for this trend change. And there are solid reasons for fearing this trend change: its historic track record.
There is more detail from this perspective in my account's bio.
Therein I tried for a rule of thumb to separate the necessary from the destructive, and a bridging vision into a time when moral idealism gains importance again.
I am sorry for repeating myself, I am pushed by desperation and pulled by mission.
Read more
