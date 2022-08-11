 Skip to main content

three flags Hung Chin Liu/Getty Images

Will US-China Tensions Boil Over?

The Big Question is a regular feature in which Project Syndicate commentators concisely address a timely topic.

Recent failures to manage deep bilateral differences risk taking Sino-American relations into dangerous new territory. As the superpower rivalry intensifies, earlier hopes of effective cooperation on tackling issues such as climate change and pandemic preparedness have given way to increasing fears of a possible war over Taiwan.

In this Big Question, we ask Brahma Chellaney, Bonnie Glaser, Keyu Jin, Joseph S. Nye, Jr., Minxin Pei, and Kevin Rudd whether the United States and China can avoid a potentially catastrophic military confrontation.

Featured in this Big Question

  1. Brahma ChellaneyBrahma Chellaney
  2. Bonnie GlaserBonnie Glaser
  3. Keyu JinKeyu Jin
  4. Joseph S. Nye, Jr.Joseph S. Nye, Jr.
  5. Minxin PeiMinxin Pei
  6. Kevin RuddKevin Rudd

To continue reading, register now.

As a registered user, you can enjoy more PS content every month – for free.

Register

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access to everything PS has to offer.

https://prosyn.org/Tt6D5X6;
//

Edit Newsletter Preferences

Set up Notification

To receive email updates regarding this {entity_type}, please enter your email below.

If you are not already registered, this will create a PS account for you. You should receive an activation email shortly.