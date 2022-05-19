Facebook

What’s the Endgame in Ukraine?

The Big Question is a new feature in which Project Syndicate commentators provide compelling answers to a timely question.

With Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine clearly not going according to plan, many are now asking whether Western-backed Ukrainian forces may win. But what would that mean in practice, and what might the longer-term consequences be?

In this Big Question, we ask Anders Åslund, Pascal Boniface, Anastasia Edel, and Charles Tannock to consider how the conflict might unfold from here.