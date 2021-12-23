Ukraine on the Edge

Viewing Ukraine-Russia issue from economic, military and political angles:

1. Ukraine is basically bankrupt that need IMF repeated loans support. With increasing oil/gas prices, Ukraine will go further into the red. The annual USD3b Russia oil/gas pipeline transit fee will also be gone. Russia economy has stabilised since the 2014 West's sanction and expect to grow by 5% 2021. Currently, with oil/gas prices on the rise, her economy will improve further. As for the additional Western sanctions, Russia has already well positioned herself, by pivoting to the East (Japan, Korea and China markets for her oil/gas and farming exports, while her experience with currency control by the West, through SWIFT system, she has also set up lines with China, where most of her imported goods are manufactured in China, except for luxury goods that some may have to do without. Though the West sanctions will slow down Russia growth, but it will not be damaging. Putin will be able to persuade his citizens that the price is worthwhile to pay for the long term security of Russia. Instead, the Europe will suffer with high gas/oil prices (if Nordstream2 is not turn on) and higher energy prices will further trigger EU's higher inflation too.

2. Militarily, Russia do not need to directly intervene in the Ukraine war, as all that needs to be done is, cut Ukraine into East and West along the Dnieper River by missile bombs all the bridges along the river. In the deep of the winter, without ease of supply of energy, food and logistics support, the Kiev army on east Ukraine will not last too long, as the pro-Russian east Ukrainian army (HQ at Donbass) will push all the way to the Dnieper River, with Russian weaponry and support. When that happens, west Ukraine economy will deteriorate quickly, of which the West (and IMF) will not want to throw good money after bad, to support a civil war that cannot be won. Should NATO get involved militarily, troops and weaponry, then it will likely force Russia to even consider nuclear war, as Russian army alone cannot win a conventional war against NATO. Then, with Russia 6000+ of nuclear warheads, we will not know how it will all ends, but for sure, Europe will never be the same again, and in fact, the chance of a global Armageddon is also very high.

3. Politically, Putin will be able to justify to her own citizens that it is a necessity to a stop and prevent any future encroachment of NATO military and EU economic stranglehold over the east European countries, if US and NATO refused security guarantee at Russia border. With east Ukraine as pro-Russian, Russia will be able to move her weaponry forward so as to push NATO further away from Russia border and the Black Sea, and at the same time, Putin will pivot Russia's economy largely to the East from thereon.



Possible solution is as Jeffrey Sachs has put forward, strict neutrality of Ukraine--no NATO membership or weaponry on Ukraine soil, (and my suggestion) with equal rights of expressions of West (Ukrainian and others language) and East (Russian language), in exchange for favourable oil/gas price and the pipeline transit fee maintained. Ukraine badly need to stabilised her livelihood, industry and seek prosperity for the sake of her own people. Without food on the table and shelter (and heating), lives will become unbearable, as Ukraine economy is already on the IMF drip which will not last for long.