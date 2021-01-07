Facebook

Trump’s Failed Putsch

Amid chaotic scenes at the US Capitol on January 6, senior Republicans, in a belated attempt to salvage their reputations, distanced themselves from President Donald Trump’s persistent refusal to accept the result of the presidential election and commit to a peaceful transfer of power. But the raging, conspiracy-mongering hysteria of Trump loyalists, and the fact that more than 74 million Americans voted for him in 2020, raise grave questions about the state of US society, and whether Trumpism is really a spent political force.

In this Big Picture, The New School’s Nina L. Khrushcheva sees the failed Trump putsch and profaning of the Capitol as a direct and predictable result of four years of presidential contempt for America’s laws and Constitution. And Princeton’s Jan-Werner Mueller calls for Trump to be impeached, removed from office, and banned from politics for life.

But beyond Trump lies Trumpism. Yale University’s Koichi Hamada thinks the best way to mitigate the risk of an authoritarian comeback is for Republicans and Democrats to close the cognitive gap that is distorting US political discourse, and return Americans to a shared reality. But Yasheng Huang of the MIT Sloan School of Management thinks the right-wing authoritarian disposition of Trump’s slavishly loyal and ethnically diverse electoral base means that widespread disdain for rules and norms is unlikely to disappear anytime soon.

In fact, Harvard University’s Martha Minow warns that America’s political turmoil could still deepen, particularly if Trumpian attacks on the rule of law and the mobilization of partisan antipathy continue to escalate even after he leaves office. But what cannot continue, argues Ian Buruma, is the see-no-evil, hear-no-evil denial of too many Americans, who claim that Trumpism is “not who we are.”