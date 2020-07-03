Facebook

The United States Blues

Four months before a critical election, the United States finds itself facing multiple crises – a seemingly out-of-control pandemic, a deep economic recession, rampant inequality, and a popular reckoning with racism – with a polarizing and unpopular president at the helm. Can policymakers mount the bold response needed to return the US to a position of global leadership, or is America’s strategic decline now inevitable?

In this Big Picture, New York University’s Nouriel Roubiniviews the ongoing protests in many American cities partly as a revolt by a growing “precariat” of alienated, insecure workers against an entrenched plutocracy personified by President Donald Trump. More broadly, but no less sobering, Princeton University’sHarold James sees in current developments in America disturbing parallels with the final years of the Soviet Union – and, most immediately, a threat to the US dollar’s long-standing international dominance.

Meanwhile, NYU’sMichael Spence and Chen Long of Luohan Academy show how the recent alarming surge in COVID-19 cases in the US South and Southwest increasingly resembles the pattern in much of the developing world. And Princeton’sAnne Case and Angus Deatonexpect the pandemic to widen America’s already vast income and health inequalities, reflected in rising “deaths of despair” among working-class whites.

Looking ahead, the University of California, Berkeley’sLaura Tyson and Lenny Mendonca, former chief economic and business advisor to California Governor Gavin Newsom, propose a comprehensive economic-recovery plan, featuring support for unemployed and low-wage workers, affordable small-business loans, and additional federal funding for state and local governments. ButJoseph E. Stiglitzof Columbia University says a sustained rebound will also require well-directed public spending that promotes social and racial justice, improved health, and a shift to a greener, more knowledge-based economy.