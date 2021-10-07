The Undoing of Doing Business

The index is a theoretical model. With the increased reliance on AI, bias and distortion can be based on a myriad number of "specific choices or ideologies". What is crucial is to remember that each nation must maintain reasonable institutional systems that "permit" taxes to support the state if there is to be a reasonable state at all. Government is in fact based on the will of the people of that state. If the will of all the people is effectively and increasingly controlled by a few, the state effectively "shrinks" through various stages of strategic or ambivalent anarchy to absolutely nothing. The final result is resumption of archaic systems of tribalism based only on increasing strategies of directed terror. The present AI systems are inherently only "control" systems. They are nothing else. Any reflection of reality is NOT real. No one, and no thing, can stop time, even the most of the most advanced:



The only digital financial systems that will work without causing total anarchy and destruction of state and of course "civil" society will be the state sanctioned and controlled systems. At present the SDR still works and can work quite a while longer. In the mean time, which will be getting increasingly "meaner", the battle will increase over corruption of every reasonable and reliable institutional financial system still functioning due to MNE corruption. No one is paying attention to the phenomenal costs due to energy consumption to maintain "servers" (and note, do not interpret that sentence with any pun or dystopian innuendo either) globally. Presently, the geopolitical risks are increasing due to extreme external and internal imbalances for day-to-day survival globally for most of the varying states' populations. The most critical problem globally is immediate access to potable water, and the pathetic conditions of sewage systems globally. If a concerted effort is not unleashed to address those two most basic problems there will be absolutely no civil focus possible within states globally. So then, the obvious result is no one will need to worry and fight over "rankings" any where. Of course, there will be increasingly tragic, "deplorable" results escalating simultaneously to various degrees and aspects in specific target zones. Chew those bits carefully, Munchkins!