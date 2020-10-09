 Skip to main content

Cookies and Privacy

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. To find out more, read our updated Cookie policy, Privacy policy and Terms & Conditions

firms people profit Cory Clark/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Post-Pandemic Firm

Even before COVID-19 struck, many were arguing that companies should generate value not only for investors, but also for employees, customers, suppliers, and society. But would such a shift necessarily require major changes in corporate purpose and governance, and in the long-dominant Western model of shareholder capitalism?

In this Big Picture, the World Economic Forum’s Klaus Schwab argues that “stakeholder capitalism” is clearly the best response to today’s social and environmental challenges. But Raghuram G. Rajan of the University of Chicago argues that companies should continue to focus on maximizing the value of their shares over the long term, and highlights the pitfalls of intervening in wider social and political debates.

Harvard University’s Rebecca Henderson takes a middle path, noting how the pursuit of shareholder value is leading many businesses to exploit immediate, profitable opportunities to address climate change. And University College London’s Mariana Mazzucato and Antonio Andreoni show how conditional government bailouts to mitigate the pandemic’s economic fallout can make corporate behavior more conducive to inclusive, sustainable growth.

Featured in this Big Picture

  1. Antonio Andreoni Antonio Andreoni
  2. Rebecca Henderson Rebecca Henderson
  3. Mariana Mazzucato Mariana Mazzucato
  4. Raghuram G. Rajan Raghuram G. Rajan
  5. Klaus Schwab Klaus Schwab

We hope you're enjoying Project Syndicate.

To continue reading, subscribe now.

Subscribe

or

Register for FREE to access two premium articles per month.

Register

https://prosyn.org/DRNLYxn;

Edit Newsletter Preferences

Set up Notification

To receive email updates regarding this {entity_type}, please enter your email below.

If you are not already registered, this will create a PS account for you. You should receive an activation email shortly.