 Skip to main content

Cookies and Privacy

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. To find out more, read our updated Cookie policy, Privacy policy and Terms & Conditions

Debt pandemic Patcharapon Pachasirisakun/iStock/Getty Images

The Debt Pandemic

Although sovereign-bond markets remain sanguine about advanced economies’ massive pandemic-related fiscal stimulus programs, much of the accumulated debt will inevitably be passed on to future generations. Given the numerous other risks to long-term growth, how can today’s policymakers best manage the debt burden?

In this Big Picture, Modern Monetary Theory advocate Stephanie Kelton argues that no one should, because government spending in the United States is only ever constrained by the amount of real resources in the economy. But the University of Chicago’s Raghuram G. Rajan warns that today’s debt build-up risks limiting future public investment, and therefore calls for carefully targeted expenditures that protect workers and benefit the young.

ForAnne O. Krueger of Johns Hopkins University, the key for US policymakers should be to reduce the federal debt-to-GDP ratio through conditional tax increases rather than engage in the “financial repression” that was used to draw down WWII’s debt burden. Todd G. Buchholz, meanwhile, urges the US Treasury to help the next generation by selling 50- and 100-year bonds, thus locking in today’s ultra-low interest rates for a lifetime. And George Soros goes further, arguing that the European Union should consider issuing perpetual bonds – or “consols” – in order to address both the pandemic and climate change.

Finally,Adair Turner, a former Chair of the United Kingdom’s Financial Services Authority, thinks that central banks in the US, the United Kingdom, and the eurozone will almost certainly end up providing monetary finance to fund higher fiscal deficits – but might be wise not to make such commitments explicit.

Featured in this Big Picture

  1. Elmira Bayrasli Elmira Bayrasli
  2. Todd G. Buchholz Todd G. Buchholz
  3. Stephanie Kelton Stephanie Kelton
  4. Anne O. Krueger Anne O. Krueger
  5. Raghuram G. Rajan Raghuram G. Rajan
  6. George Soros George Soros
  7. Project Syndicate Project Syndicate
  8. Adair Turner Adair Turner

We hope you're enjoying Project Syndicate.

To continue reading, subscribe now.

Subscribe

or

Register for FREE to access two premium articles per month.

Register

https://prosyn.org/NkFnphU;

Edit Newsletter Preferences

Set up Notification

To receive email updates regarding this {entity_type}, please enter your email below.

If you are not already registered, this will create a PS account for you. You should receive an activation email shortly.