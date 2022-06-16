Is Sustainable Investing Sustainable?
The Big Question is a regular feature in which Project Syndicate commentators concisely address a timely topic.
Tumbling equity markets and greater regulatory and public scrutiny are subjecting previously fast-growing green investments to what may be their toughest stress test yet. As fears of recession increase, many believe that an industry based on the promise of making money while doing good may be facing a reckoning.
In this Big Question, we ask Bertrand Badré, Karen Karniol-Tambour, Daniel Litvin, and Eva Zabey to assess the future of environmental, social, and governance investing.