Is Sustainable Investing Sustainable?

The proposed U.S. Securities Exchange Commission reporting requirement would impose a duty of a company to estimate the amount of pollution upstream companies produce and also estimate the amount of pollution downstream customer companies produce. Really!



I am writing in opposition to the SEC Climate Disclosure rule. This new regulation will add to the already onerous regulations that businesses face and they will pass on the extra cost to the consumer. Instead of helping the climate, this rule will make goods more expensive and will line the pockets of already well-payed consultants, lawyers, accountants, and lobbyists. Most published research findings are wrong. There is no evidence that the proposed calculations have undergone the scientific process of being reproducible using the same methods and same data. There is no evidence presented that the calculations have undergone the scientific process of being replicated using the same method and different data. The proposed regulations fail to acknowledge that there are sources of global warming and global cooling which dwarf the warming, if any, caused by humans. Our Sun has cycles which are not predictable. However, the National Park Service has evidence in the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument that tsetse flies existed in Colorado millions of years ago. Tsetse flies are now only found in sub Sahara Africa where it is very hot. I suggest that the SEC consult with the National Park Service to determine whether their calculations would show global warming when tsetse flies were alive in Colorado. In my opinion, the SEC is attempting to introduce a "Social Credit Scoring System." Since it is trying to build a score system when mixing various types of activities into the score means that it is probably not scientific. Support for the above comments is found below in these links. Why Most Published Research Findings Are False by John P. A. Ioannidis https://journals.plos.org/plosmedicine/article?id=10.1371/journal.pmed.0020124 The Flawed Reasoning Behind the Replication Crisis: It’s time to change the way uncertainty is quantified By Aubrey Clayton https://nautil.us/the-flawed-reasoning-behind-the-replication-crisis-8365/ COSMIC RAYS, CLOUDS AND CLIMATE by Henrik Svensmark – hsv@space.dtu.dk – DOI: 10.1051/epn/2015204 National Space Institute – Technical University of Denmark – Elektrovej, Bygning 328, 2800 Kgs – Lyngby, Denmark http://www.europhysicsnews.org/articles/epn/pdf/2015/02/epn2015462p26.pdf 20 New Science Papers Find Climate is Driven by Solar Changes https://principia-scientific.org/20-new-science-papers-find-climate-driven-solar-changes/ Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument https://www.nps.gov/flfo/learn/nature/did-you-know.htm Problems with scoring methods and ordinal scales in risk assessment by D. Hubbard, Dylan Evans Published 1 May 2010 Psychology IBM J. Res. Dev. https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Problems-with-scoring-methods-and-ordinal-scales-in-Hubbard-Evans/49c5557a74eea6598516ebdd09d5719c656be00d?p2df