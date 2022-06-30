Is Crypto in Terminal Decline?
The Big Question is a regular feature in which Project Syndicate commentators concisely address a timely topic.
Opinion is divided as to whether the current massive downturn in private digital currencies and related services represents a necessary and healthy shakeout or an existential threat to the crypto industry. While the sector’s true believers no doubt subscribe to the former view, others increasingly wonder whether decentralized finance will turn out to be a flash in the pan.
In this Big Question, we ask Dante Alighieri Disparte, Simon Johnson, Jim O’Neill, and Anne C. Sibert whether the death knell is sounding for the crypto craze.