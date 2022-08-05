 Skip to main content

GettyImages-1242145898 MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Debate: Galbraith vs. Furman on Inflation

In a commentary published on August 2, Jason Furman of Harvard University notes that, “Recent price- and wage-growth data make it increasingly clear that the US economy’s underlying inflation rate is at least 4% and more likely to be rising than falling.” And that, he argues, justifies a continuation of “rapid interest-rate hikes until there is clear evidence that underlying inflation is slowing dramatically.”

But James K. Galbraith of the University of Texas, Austin, disagrees that today’s wage-price inflation is as persistent as Furman suggests, or that interest-rate hikes are what the US economy needs right now.

Featured in this Big Picture

  1. Jason FurmanJason Furman
  2. James K. GalbraithJames K. Galbraith

To continue reading, register now.

As a registered user, you can enjoy more PS content every month – for free.

Register

or

Subscribe now for unlimited access to everything PS has to offer.

https://prosyn.org/lSQKfm1;
//

Edit Newsletter Preferences

Set up Notification

To receive email updates regarding this {entity_type}, please enter your email below.

If you are not already registered, this will create a PS account for you. You should receive an activation email shortly.