Facebook

Twitter

Whatsapp Add to Bookmarks



Are Major Central Banks Doing Enough to Fight Inflation?

The Big Question is a new feature in which Project Syndicate commentators provide compelling answers to a timely question.

Rising price pressures have reemerged as a central concern for policymakers in many advanced economies. But with US and eurozone inflation accelerating to 8.5% and 7.5%, respectively, in March – the highest levels in decades – many are worried that central banks are not tackling the problem aggressively enough.

In this Big Question, we ask Hippolyte Fofack, James K. Galbraith, Brigitte Granville, and Stephen S. Roach to assess monetary policymakers’ response to today’s increasing inflationary pressures.