America’s Stimulus Debate

Studies have shown that when sovereign debt reaches 90% of GDP, any additional deficit spending will lead to a drag in economic growth, because a dollar of fiscal spending leads to less than a dollar of return. What has not been mentioned is the value of the status of the US dollar being the dominant reserve currency. How much abuse it takes for the US dollar to weaken or lose this status is anybody's guess, but it is instructive to study what happened to GBP during the first half of the 20th Century. In spite of the pound's reserve status and the fact that all the Common Wealth countries had to hold GBP in reserve, the UK was forced to devalue the pound. One might question which currency is capable of taking over this role (Europe is in no better shape), but it does not have to be a single currency. Just a change in the weighting of the US dollar as reserve would be enough to cause a huge loss in the "exorbitant privilege" the country has enjoyed in the past six decades.

The reason for a lack of inflationary pressure as traditionally measured is due to much of the monetary stimulus going into financial assets. A dollar going into the pocket of a millionaire and a dollar going into a working man's pocket has very different effect on the economy. And the average US household is loaded up with debt. That means any "stimulus" will just end up being used to pay off this debt. In effect, the government is socialising private debt. The problem here is one of demand, not supply. Lowering interest rate further (if that is possible) will only result in more money chasing after limited investment opportunities. This leads to the current phenomenon of simultaneous "everything bubble"; Crytonothings (you can at least eat a tulip bulb if it comes to it), SPACs, money-losing IPOs. Demand is limited by high household debt levels, since unemployment was at decades low before the pandemic. When working families have to borrow to survive, there is something seriously wrong. How do you spur households who have trouble paying off what they already owe to borrow more ? Is it ethical to do so ? Simply handing out money is not the answer.